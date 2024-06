Eight talmidim of hesder yeshivos , current and past, were killed in battle in Gaza in the past week.

The IDF announced the death of the eighth talmid, on Motzei Shabbos, Sgt. First Class (res.) Malkia Gross, h’yd, a talmid of Yeshivas Or Etzion.

Last week, seven talmidim of hesder yeshivos were killed, three from Shalavim, two from Yeshivat Maalot, one from Yeshivat Yafo, and one from Yeshivat Otniel.

Hashem Yikam Damam.

