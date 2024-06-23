WATCH: Violent Hamas Thugs Terrorize Los Angeles Jewish Community Who Fight Back

Violent clashes erupted in the Pico-Robertson area as pro-Hamas terrorists confronted Jews.

The violence started near the Adas Torah synagogue on Pico Boulevard on Sunday morning.

At 10:52 a.m., pro-Palestinian demonstrators gathered in front of the Adas Torah synagogue at 9040 W. Pico Blvd., west of Robertson Boulevard, and blocked the doors. They were met by counter-demonstrators, some carrying Israeli flags, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Tony Im.

Police in riot gear arrived to restore order.

What began as heated verbal exchanges escalated into physical altercations. Videos posted on social media showed punches being thrown, people being wrestled to the ground, and kicked. The violence began when pro-Palestinian protesters tried to stop people from entering the synagogue.

“Do your message, spread your message, it’s the First Amendment. But when you’re pepper-spraying little girls, it’s messed up,” said Mishah Klein, a local resident.

Several people were detained at the scene, but according to the LAPD, no one was officially arrested. One person was cited for refusing to disperse.

