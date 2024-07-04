Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
WATCH: Tekiyas Shofar Before Entering Rafah


The 932nd Battalion of the Nachal Brigade entered Rafah on Tuesday, where the IDF is currently operating to eliminate terrorists and destroy terror infrastructure.

IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi said on Tuesday evening that IDF troops have killed at least 900 terrorists so far in the operation in Rafah.

Before entering the terror nest, the soldier gathered together to listen to tekiyas shofar and recite Shema.

Hashem should bring all the soldiers back safe and sound.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



