IN LIGHT OF THE EIS TZARAH: Agudas Yisroel Presents Kinnus Hisorerus Tonight – WATCH LIVE AT 8:30PM ET

In light of the various tragedies that have struck Klal Yisroel and the ongoing challenging situation in Eretz Yisroel, Agudas Yisroel of America’s New Jersey office will present a kinnus hisorerus tonight, at 8:30 p.m., at Bais Medrash Lutzk, located at 520 New Egypt Road, Lakewood, NJ.

There will be a live video and audio hookup of the event. The call-in number for the audio hookup is 712.432.4305.

Divrei hisorerus will be delivered by Rav Aryeh Malkiel Kotler, rosh yeshiva of Beth Medrash Govoha; Rav Uri Deutsch, rov of the Forest Park Shul; and Rav Yitzchok Sorotzkin, rosh yeshiva of Mesivta of Lakewood. All drashos will be delivered in English.

As was widely disseminated earlier, the Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah and the Lakewood roshei yeshiva called today to be a special day of tefillah and teshuvah, a Yom Kippur Koton Mukdam.

Tonight’s asifa will provide hadracha for dealing with the challenges of the day and the Torah approach going forward.

