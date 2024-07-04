NOT JUST BEN-GVIR: State-Attorney Probing Politicians Who “Incited” Against Gazans

Following the Kan report on Tuesday evening that State-Attorney State Attorney Amit Aisman asked Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara to launch a criminal probe against National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir for allegedly inciting violence against the residents of Gaza, Walla news reported that probes are being considered against other ministers and MKs as well.

One minister is Finance Minister Betzalel Smotrich who was quoted during the hearing at the Hague as saying: “There is no half-work: Rafah, Deir al-Balah, Nuseirat – total destruction. Timcheh es zecheir Amalek m’tachas HaShamayim – there is no place under the Shamayim.”

Likud MK Tally Gotliv’s name also came up during the first hearing held in January in the Hague, after she was quoted as having written: “May your village burn! Yes, yes, as far I’m concerned…it’s good morale to wish Gaza to be wiped out and set on fire. I have said many times – revenge is a value. They almost conquered the kibbutzim of the south, slaughtered, raped, beheaded, and gouged out their eyes. So let their village burn.”

Another MK named in the report is Yisrael Beiteinu chairman Avigdor Leiberman who was quoted as having written: “There are no innocents in Gaza.”

Many Israeli social media users are mocking the reports, with many posting a photo of released hostage Mia Schem, who said during an interview after she was released: “I experienced hell. Everyone there are terrorists, there are no innocent civilians, not one.”

Schem was held in the home of a family with children. The mother of the home and the children were cruel to her, even teasing her by bringing food into her room but not allowing her to eat it.

Social media users sardonically suggested that maybe the attorney-general should also launch an investigation against Schem.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)