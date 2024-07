Hezbollah launched a barrage of rockets at northern Israel on Friday night, including at least five rockets at Kiryat Shmona.

One rocket lightly injured two soldiers and another scored a direct hit on a home in the beleaguered city, causing a fire.

In return, the IDF carried out airstrikes in southern Lebanon.

