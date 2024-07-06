Don’t Miss the BOH Build Summit 2024 – Early Bird 50% Discount!

Join us on August 20th at Belle Works in Holmdel, NJ, for the ultimate event for contractors, builders, developers, project managers, and commercial real estate owners. Experience a bustling trade floor, an exclusive networking program, and enjoy gourmet food and coffee all day.

This is your chance to connect, learn, and grow in an unforgettable setting.

Early bird special: Get 50% off your tickets with code YWN

📅 Date: August 20th

📍 Location: Belle Works, Holmdel, NJ

🌐 Website: https://www.powwowevent.com/boh

📧 Email: [email protected]

📞 Phone: 908-783-9426

Book your tickets now and secure your spot at this incredible show!