AMID WAR: Leftists Strike Again, Hold “Day Of Disruption”

The same leftists who encouraged Hamas to attack Israel on October 7th are continuing their battle to topple the government by wreaking chaos in the country, holding a “day of disruption and resistance” on Sunday.

Achim L’Neshek (Brothers in Arms) and other protest groups began their day early, blocking major roads throughout the country and protesting outside homes of ministers and MKs.

Social media users slammed the police for allowing a small number of protesters to block major highways.



Likud MK Tally Gotliv stated: “The protesters who are hated by the majority of the nation: you have neither values ​​nor ideology. You are no longer impressing anyone. You don’t care about the hostages like you claim. You hijack every feeling of pain and emotion in favor of your desire to overthrow the right-wing government. You are supported and funded! Your demonstrations have become pathetic.”

“You are broadcast on Telegram Gaza and subject us all to the ridicule of our enemies. Our soldiers are fighting on the battlefield and you are busy with incitement and hatred based on lies and desecration of every symbol and value of the State of Israel. You look bad, you humiliate us all during a time of war. You brought upon us our enemies who saw us divided and in pain – enemies who said in their investigations that the protests and [army] refusals encouraged them to attack Israel. And you continue like this even at a time of war. You take advantage of the dear families of the hostages and send messages of hatred through them. You people of the extreme left disparage the beauty of our country and harm our strength.”

Protesters burn tires on Highway 1:

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)