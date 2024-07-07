Ben Gvir Slams State Prosecutor For Investigating Israelis Who Killed Terrorist On Oct 7

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir has lashed out at State Prosecutor Amit Aisman, in response to an investigation into three Israeli civilians who were detained on suspicion of killing a Palestinian man on October 7 and stealing weaponry from Israeli troops.

“The state attorney who started working to investigate me on suspicion of ‘incitement’ against the residents of Gaza, is also the one who ordered the crazy investigation against three heroic fighters who on October 7 went out to fight in the hell of the Gaza border area — and are now suspected by Aisman of ‘murdering’ a Nukhba terrorist,” Ben Gvir said in a statement.

Ben Gvir slammed Aisman, saying, “It would be better for the state attorney to remember that he is the attorney of the State of Israel, and not of its enemies.”

The National Security Minister has been a vocal critic of the investigation, which he sees as an attempt to target Israeli citizens who were fighting against Hamas-led terrorists.

The investigation into the three Israeli civilians has been controversial, with some seeing it as an attempt to appease the International Court of Justice.

Aisman had separately reportedly asked Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara for permission to open a criminal investigation into Ben Gvir for allegedly inciting violence against residents of Gaza.

Ben Gvir has made several inflammatory comments about the Gazan population since the Hamas-led October 7 onslaught, including a remark in November: “When we say that Hamas should be destroyed, it also means those who celebrate, those who support, and those who hand out candy — they’re all terrorists, and they should also be destroyed.” His comments have been cited by South Africa in its filings to the ICJ.

The investigation into the three Israeli civilians may be restricted to the theft of weapons going forward, according to Hebrew media reports.

