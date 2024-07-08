Coalition Crisis? Shas Fumes At Ben-Gvir, Is “Deeply Disappointed By Netanyahu”

A political drama played out on Monday evening, ending with the members of Shas leaving the Knesset in protest and later issuing a statement saying they have to “consider their continued path.”

The incident began with National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir’s anger at Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu regarding his party’s lack of influence on government decisions on the ongoing war and ceasefire negotiations.

Ben-Gvir accused Netanyahu on Monday of running a “one-man government” and making important decisions himself without consulting his coalition partners. He threatened to refrain from voting with the coalition until he is granted a seat on the war cabinet

Ben-Gvir’s statement wasn’t an empty threat and he refused to vote with the coalition in the Knesset on Monday evening, forcing Shas to withdraw a bill regulating the budget for religious councils.

The Shas members were furious, and warning that Ben-Gvir’s behavior will lead to the dissolution of the government, they left the Knesset in protest.

Shas later issued a dramatic statement: “Shas views the irresponsible conduct of Minister Ben-Gvir with great severity, a systematic and blatant violation of the coalition’s commitment and a vote against laws approved by the Ministers’ Committee. Due to his behavior, Minister Ben-Gvir once again gave a reward to the opposition which jumps at every opportunity to overthrow the right-wing government.”

“In light of this, Shas MK Yinon Azoulay ordered the members of the Knesset to leave the plenary session. Shas will meet soon, consult with its Rabbanim and decide on the continuation of its path.”

Ben-Gvir then issued a statement in response, accusing Deri of idolizing the left and opposing Ben-Gvir’s appointment to the war cabinet because he “supports surrender and weakness.” In return, Shas called Ben-Gvir an inflated balloon and warned that his irresponsible behavior will bring down the government.

Earlier on Monday, a separate incident occurred with UTJ chairman Moshe Gafni, who serves as the head of the Knesset’s Finance Committee. The committee was discussing increasing the budget for protecting Israeli citizens and Yesh Atid MK Naor Shiri asked Gafni to intervene and ensure that the budget increase is approved.

Gafni responded: “I don’t have that much power.” Yesh Atid MK Naor Shiri retorted: “If you’re weak, you can disperse this building.”

Gafni: “That’s where we’re going.”

Shiri: “To where?”

Gafni: “To what you said now.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)