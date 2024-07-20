Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HAPPENING RIGHT NOW: FREE Tefillah @Ohr Hachaom Hakadosh on His Yahrtzeit (Today) Through Yad L’Achim

Communicated Content

Thank you!
This is another way of saying thank you to you for your generous support in helping us rescue Jewish women & children – the mitzvah of Pidyon Shvuyim

 Due to the many requests, we are arranging a special tefillah  
at the resting place of
the holy Ohr Hachaim Hakadosh
Rav Chaim Ben Attar zt”l

on the day of his Yahrtzeit – Sunday!

Tefillos can be for Shidduchim, Children, Health, Parnassah and all personal requests. 


CLICK HERE or visit www.YadLAchim.org
or call 1-718-690-2944
[There is no minimum donation required to give in names for tefillah]

CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR NAMES

iconShare the free tefillah with friends

Yad L’Achim – Pidyon Shvuyim

4018 18 Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11218




