“I Took A Bullet For Democracy!” Trump Slams Dems Who Call Him A Threat

In his first rally since the assassination attempt last week, former President Donald Trump addressed a crowd in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on Saturday, slamming Democrats for portraying him as a threat to free and fair elections.

Trump, wearing a smaller ear bandage than previously seen, referenced the shooting multiple times, defending the media’s coverage and saying, “I took a bullet for democracy.” He also criticized Democrats for labeling him an extremist, saying, “The other side is going around trying to make me sound extreme… I’m not. I am a person with great common sense. I’m not an extremist at all.”

Trump mentioned the Heritage Foundation’s “Project 2025,” calling it a product of the “radical right,” which he opposes. He then returned to the theme of being an extremist, saying, “They keep saying, ‘He’s a threat to democracy.’ I’m saying, what… did I do for democracy? Last week I took a bullet for democracy.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)