The yishuv of Nof Ayalon on Monday announced that one of its residents. Cpt. Mordechai Kadmon, H’yd, fell in battle in Gaza.

Mordechai, z’l, was a talmid of the Neter Matai hesder yeshivah in Ariel. He was due to be released from the IDF next month.

He was the son of Rav Yitzchak and Michal Kadmon and the grandon of Tzvi Samuel, the head of the Shalavim educational campus.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)