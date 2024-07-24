NYPD Deploys Over 200 Officers to D.C. Ahead of Netanyahu’s Visit Amid Planned Protests [VIDEO]

More than 200 officers from the NYPD have been dispatched to Washington, D.C., in preparation for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to Congress, where thousands of protesters are expected to converge.

On Wednesday, large crowds are anticipated to gather around the Capitol to demonstrate against Netanyahu’s visit and the U.S.’s steadfast support of Israel’s military actions.

NYPD Deputy Commissioner Kaz Daughtry stated that the officers have been sworn in as U.S. Capitol Special Officers “to assist in policing events this week.”

