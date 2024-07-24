With Bibi In US: Ben-Gvir Creates Stir By Claiming Change To Staus Quo At Har HaBayis

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir on Wednesday morning created a stir on Tuesday morning by announcing that the political leadership “allows Jewish tefilla on Har HaBayis.”

The provocative annocument came at a sensitive time, with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu in Washington to drum up support for Israel’s war in Gaza.

Speaking at a conference held at the Knesset in support of Jewish tefilla at Har HaBayis, Ben-Gvir said that he davened last week at Har Habyis and then said: “I’m part of the political leadership and the political leadership allows Jewish tefillah on Har HaBayis.”

Ben-Gvir then added that he argued with Netanyahu about closing off Har HaBayis [to Jews] for the last ten days of Ramadan and in the past, when he would go up to Har HaBayis, Arabs would yell “Allahu Akbar’ at him and he shouted back ‘Shema Yisrael,’ and he was arrested. “Today it’s different,” he said. “Many people go there, walk around proudly and daven – that’s how it’s supposed to be.”

In response, Finance Committee chairman Moshe Gafni (UTJ) said: “Aliyah to Har HaBayis involves an issur chamur of chiyuv kareis. I demand that the prime minister not allow a change in the status quo on Har HaBayis and if there is a change, to close Har HaBayis to Jews.”

Interior Minister Moshe Arbel (Shas) slammed Ben-Gvir from the Knesset plenum, saying that Ben-Gvir’s statements “are a Chillul Hashem and are opposed to the position of Gedolei Yisrael. I am expressing my opposition.”

Arbel added: “The day will come when the era of Ben-Gvir’s provocations will be replaced. The Torah will never be replaced.”

