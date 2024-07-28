Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
15 Years Later: The Promise Of HaRav Chaim, Z’tl Is Fulfilled


A wonderful simcha and the fulfillment of a bracha took place took place this past erev Shabbos with the birth of a daughter to HaRav Pinchas Eliyahu Rabinowicz, the son of the Biala-Peshischa Rebbe.

The story began 18 years ago, when HaRav Pinchas Eliyahu’s first wife passed away from a serious disease and he was left widowed with seven young children. Several years later, he was offered a shidduch, a young woman who had no chance of bearing children and was therefore open to the possibility of marrying a widower with children.

However, she and her family were unsure about the shidduch as becoming a mother of seven recently orphaned children seemed like a formidable challenge. Her father turned to HaGaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky, z’tl, who promised that in the zechus of raising orphans, she would have her own children.

It took 15 years but on erev Shabbos, HaRav Chaim’s promise was fulfilled despite all odds and the doctors’ warnings that it would never happen.

Mazal Tov!

HaRav Pinchas Eliyahu Rabinowicz at a previous simcha. (Yehoshua Fruchter)

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



