Erdogan Threatens To Invade Israel, Israeli FM Compares Him To Saddam Hussein

The always unhinged Turkish President Recep Erdogan on Sunday threatened to invade Israel “so that it can’t do these things to Palestine.”

“Just as we entered Karabakh [in Azerbaijan] and Libya, we might do the same thing to them,” Erdogan said. “There is nothing we can’t do. We just have to be strong.”

In response, Israeli Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz compared Erdogan to Saddam Hussein. “Erdogan is following in the path of Saddam Hussein and threatening to attack Israel,” he wrote on X. “He should just remember what happened there and how it ended.”

Following the US invasion of Iraq in March 2003, Saddam escaped and spent nine months on the run, before US soldiers found him hiding underground. The once immaculate leader was filthy with matted hair and a bushy beard. After standing trial, he was executed on December 30, 2006.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid responded: “President Erdogan is ranting and raving again. He is a danger to the Middle East. The world, and especially NATO members, must strongly condemn his outrageous threats against Israel and force him to end his support for Hamas. We won’t accept threats from a wannabe dictator.”

Far-right Dutch leader Geert Wilders responded to Erdogan’s threats by saying that Turkey should be kicked out of NATO.

” Islamofascist Erdogan threatens to invade Israel. This guy is totally nuts. Turkey should be kicked out of NATO,” Wilders wrote on X.

Turkey was not ruffled by the responses and only hours later, its Foreign Ministry in Ankara compared Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to Hitler and threatened that their ends will be similar

“Just like the end of the genocidal Hitler, so will be the end of the end of the genocidal Netanyahu,” the Foreign Ministry stated. “Humanity will stand by the Palestinians.”

