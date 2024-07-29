Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Multiple Airlines Suspend Flights to Beirut Amid Fears of Israeli Retaliation


Multiple airlines, including Austrian Airlines and German airline Lufthansa, havd announced the suspension of five routes to and from Beirut, Lebanon, citing “an abundance of caution” following a deadly Hezbollah rocket attack on a soccer field in Majdal Shams. The attack killed 12 children and injured 39 others, prompting concerns of Israeli retaliation.

The suspension, effective until July 30, affects Lufthansa and its subsidiary carriers, including Swiss International Air Lines and Eurowings. This decision follows Lufthansa’s earlier move to suspend flights to and from Beirut for the entire month of July.

Other airlines have also taken precautions, with Middle East Airlines postponing some flights due to insurance risks. Turkish Airlines, Aegean Airlines, Ethiopian Air, Air France, and Transavia have canceled flights to Beirut for July 29-30.

The US Embassy in Beirut has issued a travel warning, urging citizens to remain alert and reconsider travel to Lebanon.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



