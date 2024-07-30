REVEALED: Nukhba Terrorist’s Vile Lies Led To Arrest Of IDF Reservists

In a shocking revelation, it was revealed on Tuesday that IDF prosecutors called Hamas terrorists who were held at Sde Teiman and later released to Gaza and asked them if they had any testimony against IDF soldiers regarding their stay at Sde Teiman. The soldiers were arrested based on these terrorists’ testimonies, leading to a “revolt” by protesters who stormed two IDF bases.

More details of the outrageous case are slowly being revealed. The terrorist who made the alleged claims was a Hamas commander in Jabaliya who took part in the October 7 massacre.

Otzma Yehudit MK Limor Son Har-Melech took part in a meeting of the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee on Tuesday, at which the attorneys of some of the detained soldiers revealed that the terrorist was transferred from Ofer Prison to the Sde Teiman detention facility and was caught with a smuggled cell phone that he hid in his body. The soldiers were forced to remove the phone and as they did so, the terrorist began kicking and biting them, leading him to be injured in the orifice where he hid the phone. So what he did do? He accused the soldiers of sodomy, using his self-inflicted injuries as evidence.

Additionally, the attorneys said that the terrorist assaulted one of the soldiers during the transfer and tried to steal a taser, leading the soldiers to call for assistance in restraining him. These were the ten soldiers who were detained.

“This is a sad case where the defendants are soldiers who have been risking their lives for many months, while their families suffer greatly, in positions that no one else would fill – not the military police nor the prosecutors – who wouldn’t have lasted for even one day,” the attorneys said.

The radically progressive Military Advocate General, Yafit Tomer-Yerushalmi, accepted the heinous terrorist’s version of events and arrested the reservists, many of whom left wives and children at home.

