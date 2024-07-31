Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
When Ismail Haniyeh Rejoiced Over The October 7 Massacre


On the morning of October 7, shortly after the horrific massacre and torture of 1200 Israelis, including women and children, a video emerged of the vile Haniyeh smiling and thanking Allah after watching scenes of the Hamas terrorists on television.

Fittingly, the sick scene took place in Turkey, where Haniyeh, who lived in the lap of luxury, was staying in a hotel along with senior Hamas figures.

Turkey, of course, condemned Haniyeh’s “shameful assassination” along with other evil countries such as Iran, Qatar, Syria, Jordan, Egypt, China, and Russia, which without a trace of irony, called it a “completely unacceptable political murder.”

Dancing and singing עֻצוּ עֵצָה וְתֻפָר דַּבְּרוּ דָבָר וְלֹא יָקוּם at Yeshivat HaKotel in Israel following the news:

And in Yeshivat HaGolan:

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



