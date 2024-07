The tzibur is requested to daven for the Skulener Rebbe Shlita, who was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday for the second time in a few weeks.

The Rebbe developed pneumonia a few weeks ago and was at Cornell Hospital until Monday when he was released and returned home. Today his condition worsened and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The Rebbe’s name for Tehillim is HaRav Shaya Yaakov Ben Reizel for a Refuah Shelaima.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)