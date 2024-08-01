Israel Prepares For Iranian Retaliation As It Works To Finalize International Defense Coalition

Israel is bracing for potential attacks from Iran and Hezbollah in response to the killings of Ismail Haniyeh and Fuad Shukr, and is working to finalize a regional and international coalition to thwart these attacks, according to Channel 12.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to discuss this joint effort with US President Joe Biden in an upcoming conversation. Britain’s Defense Secretary John Healey is also set to visit Israel to discuss the matter.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has publicly said that the US would “help defend Israel” if it is attacked in the wake of Haniyeh’s killing.

Israel has conveyed a message to Hezbollah via third parties, warning that if the group responds to the killing of Shukr, it will be considered “army against army.” However, if Hezbollah targets civilians, Israel will consider it a “broad war” and may target Lebanese infrastructure.

A senior Israeli source says the current high state of military preparation could last for several days, and that while Hezbollah may respond quickly, Iran may take longer to decide on a response.

In his call with Netanyahu, Biden is expected to press for flexibility in efforts to conclude a ceasefire-hostage deal with Hamas in Gaza. However, Netanyahu believes that only military pressure has yielded Hamas flexibility to date, and that now is not the time to ease up.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)