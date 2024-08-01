Biden Talks To Netanyahu: Announces New US Military Deployments

The White House has announced new defensive military deployments by the US to bolster Israel’s defenses following the assassinations of Hezbollah senior general Fuad Shukr and Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.

This update was shared in the readout of a Thursday call between US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The statement did not provide further details on the specific defensive measures being implemented.

The following is the full statement:

President Biden spoke today with Prime Minister Netanyahu of Israel. The President reaffirmed his commitment to Israel’s security against all threats from Iran, including its proxy terrorist groups Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis. The President discussed efforts to support Israel’s defense against threats, including against ballistic missiles and drones, to include new defensive U.S. military deployments. Together with this commitment to Israel’s defense, the President stressed the importance of ongoing efforts to de-escalate broader tensions in the region. Vice President Harris also joined the call.

