IDF Officer & Soldier Injured In Direct Hezbollah Hit In The Galil


An IDF officer and soldier were moderately injured when a drone hit a building on Kibbutz Ayelet HaShachar in the Hula Valley overnight Sunday.

Hezbollah launched a barrage of rockets, missiles, and drones at about 2 a.m. toward the Galil. A  drone hit the kibbutz and several projectiles were intercepted. Others fell in open areas, sparking fires.

The IDF spokesperson stated that “following the sirens that were activated in the last hour in the Upper Galil area, several suspicious aerial targets were identified that crossed from Lebanese territory. Several interceptors were launched towards the targets and a fall was detected in an area near Ayelet HaShachar.”

“As a result of the fall in the area, an IDF officer and soldier were moderately injured and were evacuated to the hospital for medical treatment. Their families have been notified.”

Firefighters were deployed to the area to extinguish a fire that broke out in the area as a result of the attack.

Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the attack, stating that it launched a “swarm of drones” at Ayelet HaShachar.

On Sunday afternoon, Hezbollah launched rockets at Kiryat Shmona. One rocket hit a factory in the industrial zone. No siren was sounded before the rocket hit.

B’Chasdei Hashem, no one was injured in the incident.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



