Report: Blinken Told US Allies Iran & Hezbollah Could Attack Israel Today

Secretary of State Tony Blinken told his G7 counterparts on Sunday that Iran and Hezbollah could attack Israel as early as Monday, Axios reported.

According to the report, Blinken held a conference call with US allies to coordinate a response to the current escalation and advance last-minute diplomatic pressure on Iran and Hezbollah to minimize their attacks.

Blinken stressed that the US believes that Iran and Hezbollah will actualize their threats to retaliate for the elimination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and Hezbollah leader Fuad Shukr. But unlike Iran’s April 13 attack, it is still unclear how the retaliation will be carried out.

He added that although the US does not know the exact timing of the planned retaliatory attack, it could start as early as Monday.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)