Gallant Briefs Austin on Israel’s Defense Readiness Against Iranian Threats

Overnight, Israel’s Defense Minister Yoav Gallant held a conversation with U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to discuss recent security developments and the Israel Defense Forces’ readiness to confront potential threats from Iran and its regional proxies.

During the discussion, Gallant provided an overview of various scenarios Israel may face, as well as the defensive and offensive capabilities the IDF is prepared to employ. He expressed his gratitude to Secretary Austin for the strong military and strategic coordination between the United States and Israel. This cooperation includes both current and future deployments of U.S. military assets and adjustments in force posture aimed at safeguarding Israel.

Gallant also emphasized the critical role of U.S. leadership in assembling a coalition of allies and partners to protect Israel and the region from a spectrum of aerial threats. Additionally, he reiterated his commitment to securing the return of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, highlighting the importance of timing in reaching an agreement.

Since October 7th, U.S. military support for Israel and coordination with Israel’s defense establishment have been unprecedented. Minister Gallant and Secretary Austin continue to maintain regular communication to address ongoing security challenges.

