1st Chareidim Scheduled To Report To Induction Centers, Extremists Clash With Police

The attempted recruitment of bnei yeshivos by Israel’s Attorney-General and Supreme Court reached a new stage on Monday as IDF induction centers prepared to begin registering over 1,000 Chareidim who were sent initial draft orders two weeks ago.

About 600 Chareidim are scheduled to appear at the induction center on Monday and about another 500 are scheduled to appear on Tuesday.

Following HaGaon HaRav Dov Landua’s repeated assertions that the recruitment of bnei yeshivos will endanger Klal Yisrael, YWN readers should not ignore the “coincidence” of the first “operational” day of Chareidi recruitment coinciding with an unprecedented threat to the Jewish state of a coordinated Iranian and Hezbollah attack.

Fourteen days is the legal minimum period to report to induction centers. However, the Moatzos Gedolei and Chachmei HaTorah and Roshei Yeshivos, both Ashkenazi and Sephardi, have instructed bnei yeshivos not to respond to the initial summons, which means that bnei yeshivos will be branded as deserters. On Monday, Chassidish leaders and Roshei Yeshivos also instructed their talmidim to ignore the first summons.

The IDF has estimated that about a third of the Chareidim who were summoned will comply with the orders and arrive at induction centers in Jerusalem, Tel Hashomer in central Israel, and Tiveria. They prepared for the arrival of bnei yeshivos by ensuring that only male soldiers who underwent special training will carry out the registration process. On a normal basis, the registration process is carried out by female soldiers.

The police prepared for protests and the first protest began early Monday morning, with extremists arriving at the Tel HaShomer induction center and clashing with the police, who set up barriers to prevent them from entering the induction center.

The protesters tried to break through the barriers. Police officers forcibly prevented them from entering the base and three people were arrested.

Female reporters complained about derogatory treatment by the protesters:

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)