Bereaved Father Slams Haaretz: “מלשינים ארורים: Our Son Was Burned Alive & You Burned Our Hearts”

Eliyahu Libman, the head of the Kiryat Arba Regional Council, whose son Elyakim, H’yd, was murdered on October 7, slammed the Haaretz newspaper which recently published an investigation claiming that IDF soldiers use Gazans as human shields.

Haaretz reported that the IDF uses Palestinian civilians as human shields in Gaza by ordering them to enter homes and tunnels that may be booby-trapped. Apparently, Haaretz writers believe that it is better that IDF soldiers serve as human shields and should willingly allow themselves to be blown up by entering tunnels and homes that are likely to be booby-trapped

“You’re cursed informers [מלשינים ארורים],” Libman wrote. “All those murdered, abducted, and wounded aren’t enough for you so you endanger IDF heroes with your investigations. You endanger the State of Israel.”

“There is no forgiveness for you nor atonement. How much Jewish blood could have been spared without your perverted morality. Our son was burned alive and you’re burning our hearts with your wickedness.”

