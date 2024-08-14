UTJ Party To Netanyahu: “Bypass Attorney-General And Continue Funding Daycares”

The UTJ party on Wednesday held an urgent meeting to discuss the order of Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara to halt daycare subsidies for the families of avreichim eligible for the draft.

During the meeting, it was noted that there are thousands of babies and toddlers registered at hundreds of daycares throughout the country. Registration was closed several months ago and Baharav-Miara’s order comes only weeks before the beginning of the school year. This poses an insurmountable problem for the parents, who will not be able to afford daycare without subsidies but have not enrolled their children in unofficial playgroups, and the daycare owners, who will be left without clients.

A statement issued by the party following the meeting stated that “the members of the UTJ party demand that the government immediately adopt, at its upcoming meeting on Sunday, a decision according to which the right to daycare for all working Chareidi women will continue so that they can continue their work and provide for their families and children and the collapse of daycare centers will be prevented.”

The statement also addressed the topic of visiting Har HaBayis. “The party discussed the phenomenon of Jews going up to Har HaBayis and the party members strongly protest that ministers and others, including Minister Ben-Gvir, who represents the entire government and not just a private person, are going up to Har HaBayis, contrary to the strict halachic prohibition against it and contrary to the p’sakim of Gedolei Yisrael and the Rabbanut since the establishment of the state.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)