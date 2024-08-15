SADIST ENEMY: Hamas Publishes Gruesome Photo, Says Captive Was Murdered, IDF Denies

Hamas spokesperson Abu Obaida announced on Thursday that the incident in which a Hamas terrorist murdered the Israeli hostage he was guarding and wounded two female hostages in the same incident, was contrary to the terror group’s “ethics.”

Abu Obaida first announced the incident on Monday and said that the incident would be “investigated.” At the time, the IDF said that it had no information to confirm or deny the claims.

On Thursday, Abu Obaida updated the incident on his Telegram channel, stating: “After investigating the murder of an enemy prisoner by his guard, it was found that the guard acted in a vengeful manner, contrary to instructions, after receiving news of the martyrdom of his two children in one of the enemy’s massacres.”

“We stress that the incident does not represent our ‘ethics’ in dealing with prisoners and that guards will receive stricter instructions.”

Abu Obaida claimed that this was the second time such an incident happened and “clarified” that Israel “bears full responsiblity for all the suffering of the hostages due to its violation of all rules of humane treatment and barbaric genocide against our people.”

Later, the channel published a photo of a bloodied corpse covered in a sheet with a caption in English and Hebrew, saying the captive’s murder was an “unfortunate incident” and that “Your brutality has become an imminent danger to your prisoners.”

The IDF later stated that the photo published by Hamas is of a hostage who was murdered and his body was recovered by the IDF and Shin Bet in November.

Hamas then issued a statement denying the IDF spokesperson’s statement, saying that the photo is of an Israeli hostage who was recently murdered.

Israeli sources say that Hamas’ credibility decreases as the pressure on the group increases.

