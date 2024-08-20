Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Police Find 34 Palestinian Illegal Infiltrators In Tel Aviv Apartment Complex


Border Police officers overnight Tuesday found 34 Palestinians who had entered Israel illegally in a Tel Aviv apartment complex.

The Arabs were arrested and transferred to the Tel Aviv police for interrogation.

An Israeli resident of Tel Aviv called the police on Monday and reported that there were illegal Palestinians in an apartment building in the Shapira neighborhood of south Tel Aviv.

Her report followed the explosion in south Tel Aviv by a Palestinian suicide bomber who had entered Israel illegally and planned to carry out a mass-casualty attack but b’chasdei Hashem caused only his own gruesome death and the injury of one Israeli.

Sheffi Paz, an activist for the rights of Jews in south Tel Aviv, responded to the report: “It takes a suicide bomber for the police to remember that the neighborhoods of south Tel Aviv are overrun with illegal infiltrators. Tonight, 37 infiltrators were arrested in the Shapira neighborhood. And I still haven’t received an answer to the question: Were their landlords also arrested?”

On Sunday evening, Tel Aviv police officers arrested three Palestinian infiltrators who were working (illegally) at a construction site of a kindergarten in the city. They also arrested the infiltrators’ employer.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

CATSKILLS: Two Missing Hikers Found By Chaveirim of Rockland After All-Night Search On Slide Mountain

Report: Hamas Leader Sinwar Thinks Negotiations With Israel A “Bluff,” Wants To Expand Conflict

TOSSED ASIDE: Biden Praises Harris At DNC After Being Ousted From Presidency In Bloodless Coup

German Court Upholds Conviction Of 99-Year-Old Nazi Concentration Camp Secretary

HY”D: Shin Bet, IDF Rescue Bodies Of Six Hostages From Khan Younis

CHAOS AT DNC: Anti-Israel Protestors Break Through Secret Service Security Fence In Attempt To Storm Convention

MAGA CIVIL WAR? Far-Right, Antisemitic Figures Turn Against Donald Trump’s Campaign, Threaten Digital “War”

Israeli Indicted For Carrying Out Tasks From Iranian Agent, Including Promoting A Military Coup

DC Councilman Infamous For Claiming Jews Control The Weather, Arrested By The FBI

ANTI-ISRAEL DUD: Protest Outside Democratic National Convention Draws Less Than Half Of Expected Attendees

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network