Police Find 34 Palestinian Illegal Infiltrators In Tel Aviv Apartment Complex

Border Police officers overnight Tuesday found 34 Palestinians who had entered Israel illegally in a Tel Aviv apartment complex.

The Arabs were arrested and transferred to the Tel Aviv police for interrogation.

An Israeli resident of Tel Aviv called the police on Monday and reported that there were illegal Palestinians in an apartment building in the Shapira neighborhood of south Tel Aviv.

Her report followed the explosion in south Tel Aviv by a Palestinian suicide bomber who had entered Israel illegally and planned to carry out a mass-casualty attack but b’chasdei Hashem caused only his own gruesome death and the injury of one Israeli.

Sheffi Paz, an activist for the rights of Jews in south Tel Aviv, responded to the report: “It takes a suicide bomber for the police to remember that the neighborhoods of south Tel Aviv are overrun with illegal infiltrators. Tonight, 37 infiltrators were arrested in the Shapira neighborhood. And I still haven’t received an answer to the question: Were their landlords also arrested?”

On Sunday evening, Tel Aviv police officers arrested three Palestinian infiltrators who were working (illegally) at a construction site of a kindergarten in the city. They also arrested the infiltrators’ employer.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)