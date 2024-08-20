Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Erdan Tells It Like It Is: “The UN Building Should Be Wiped Off The Earth”


Outgoing Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan spoke to i24NEWS [in Hebrew] as he ended his term at the UN this week and prepared to return to Israel and the Likud party.

Expressing his disgust with the “crooked and distorted behavior” of the UN, Erdan said that the “UN should be closed and its building should be wiped off the face of the earth.”

“To that extent?” the interviewer asked. “Yes, to that extent,” Erdan replied.

“This is the building I’ve come to every day for the past four years. This building may look beautiful from the outside but it is crooked and distorted.”

Regarding his future, Erdan said: “I know I have a mission. I see myself in the future leading the Likud after the Netanyahu era.”

On Monday, Erdan published a video showing the fulfillment of his promise to the head of the Shomron Regional Council that he would put up a mezuzah in the shape of the entire Eretz Yisrael on the doorpost of the new UN ambassador’s office.

Erdan in the “crooked” UN building:

Danny Danon, who previously served as the UN ambassador from 2015-2020, is taking over Erdan’s position:

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



