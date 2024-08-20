Tel Aviv Police Chief Says Suicide Bomber Intended To Target Shul

Israel Police’s Tel Aviv District Commander, Deputy Commissioner Peretz Amar, said on Monday evening that the suicide bomber whose device detonated prematurely on Sunday evening likely intended to target the Rashbi shul, where Maariv was taking place with at least 80 mispallelim along with dozens of bochurim and avreichim who were learning in the Beis Medrash.

“It was an attack involving a large explosive device, which, had it not exploded outside, would have caused major damage,” he said. “If the terrorist had entered the shul, it could have been a horrible tragedy.”

Amar added that the terrorist, a resident of Shechem, had no criminal record.

“We identified the terrorist, who is from the Palestinian territories. The explosive device was likely manufactured where he lived.”

“We estimate the terrorist was supposed to reach a certain location and apparently noticed the shul on his way. He decided to stop for a moment to arm the device but apparently pressed something else and activated it. A clear picture will develop in a few days and we’ll hold those responsible accountable.”

Amar urged the public to remain vigilant. “Anyone who looks strange – report to the police. Anyone wearing more than a short-sleeved shirt in this hot summer weather is hiding something. Someone who’s carrying a heavy bag, isn’t behaving naturally, is furtively looking around – those are suspicious signs.”

“I’m sure there will be false reports but I’d rather run for a false alarm than arrive at an incident that the public didn’t report. Ultimately, it was truly a neis.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)