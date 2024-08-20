DNC Hosts “Palestinian Human Rights” Panel After Harris Meets Mayor Who Accuses Israel Of Genocide

On Monday, the Democratic National Convention (DNC) held its first-ever panel discussion on “Palestinian human rights,” a reflection of the growing influence of progressive activists within the Democratic Party regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The panel, organized by members of the “Uncommitted National Movement,” took place at a satellite location six miles from the main convention site in Chicago. The movement, which encourages voters to withhold support from President Joe Biden due to his backing of Israel’s military actions against Hamas in Gaza, aims to pressure Democratic leaders to shift their stance on the conflict.

“This week, 30 Uncommitted delegates will be engaging with Democratic leaders inside the DNC, asking them to unite the party, win a ceasefire, and save Palestinian lives by no longer arming Israel,” the Uncommitted movement said in a statement on social media. “Democratic leaders need to know the delegates represent a grassroots movement.”

The group has been vocal in its demands for the party to endorse a ceasefire and impose an arms embargo on Israel, which it claims will help end the ongoing conflict in Gaza. The movement accuses Israel of committing “genocide” in the Hamas-ruled territory and argues that halting U.S. military support would save lives.

Top Democratic leaders have engaged in discussions with Uncommitted leaders in recent weeks, particularly given the importance of Arab American voters in key swing states like Michigan. Vice President Kamala Harris, the party’s nominee for the 2024 presidential election, recently met with Uncommitted leaders ahead of a campaign rally in Michigan, where she reportedly expressed openness to further discussions with pro-Palestinian activists.

However, the Harris campaign has since denied any consideration of an arms embargo on Israel, saying that Harris “does not support an arms embargo on Israel” and remains committed to ensuring Israel can defend itself against threats from Iran and terrorist groups like Hamas.

Harris also reportedly held a private meeting with Abdullah Hammoud, the mayor of Dearborn, Michigan, who has been outspoken in his criticism of Israel’s military operations in Gaza. Hammoud has accused Israel of committing “genocide” and “ethnic cleansing,” and has labeled Israel’s actions as perpetuating a “racist apartheid system.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)