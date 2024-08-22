Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
EU Decries “Environmental Hazard” After Oil Tanker Attack; Fails to Mention Houthis & Murdered Sailors


A French destroyer rescued 29 sailors from an oil tanker that was attacked by the Houthis in the Red Sea on Wednesday. The Yemeni terror group also attacked a nearby bomb-carrying drone boat.

The European Union decried the fact that the tanker, which is carrying 150,000 tons of crude oil, is an “environmental hazard” but did not mention the Houthis, who were responsible for the attack and who pose far more than an “environmental hazard.”

The Houthis have attacked over 80 ships since October 7 and murdered four sailors. They attacked Israel, murdering one and wounding several others. They have caused significant damage to a major trade route which normally sees $1 trillion in cargo pass through each year. And prior to October 7, they caused the death of over a half a million Yemenis, and starved and displaced tens of millions more.

After bemoaning the “environmental hazard” posed by the destroyed tanker, the EU’s Aspides Red Sea naval mission issued a statement similar to Biden’s DON’T!, saying that “it is essential that everyone in the area exercises caution and refrains from any actions that could lead to a deterioration of the current situation.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



