Report: Palestinian Islamic Jihad Still Holding 7 Hostages, Strengthening Ties With Hamas


According to a report by the Saudi newspaper Asharq al-Awsat, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terror group is still holding seven Israeli hostages, who were captured on October 7. This follows an earlier statement from PIJ leader Ziyad Nakhaleh, who announced on October 8 that the group had taken more than 30 of the 251 hostages abducted during the Hamas-led massacre in southern Israel a day prior.

While some of the hostages were released during a temporary truce in November, it remains unclear whether any of those still in PIJ custody have died. The report also highlights growing cooperation between Hamas and PIJ, particularly after the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran last month.

This strengthened alliance is evident not only in Gaza but also in the West Bank, as demonstrated by the failed suicide bombing by a Nablus resident in Tel Aviv on Sunday, which both terror groups jointly claimed responsibility for.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



