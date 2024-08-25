Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
FM Katz Urges Israel’s Allies To Support Israel Against Iran & Its Proxies


Israeli Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz sent messages to Israel’s allies around the world urging them to support Israel against Iran and its proxies in the wake of Hezbollah’s intended massive attack on Israel early Sunday morning.

“This morning, I sent a direct message to dozens of foreign ministers worldwide, urging them to support Israel against the Iranian axis of evil and its proxies, led by Hezbollah,” Katz stated.

“I informed them that Israel acted after definitively identifying a large-scale planned attack of missiles and drones by the Hezbollah terrorist organization against targets in Israel, and we delivered a preemptive strike to prevent the assault and protect Israeli citizens and territory.”

“Israel is confronting the axis of evil led by Iran, which has the explicit aim of destroying Israel.

“We do not seek a full-scale war – but we will do whatever it takes to protect our citizens.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)

 



