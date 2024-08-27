SKIN AND BONES: See How Hamas Treated Fellow Arab Hostage [FIRST IMAGES]

Kaid Farhan Al-Qadi, the 52-year-old Bedouin-Israeli rescued by the IDF from Gaza today, was photographed at Soroka Hospital shortly after being transferred there by military helicopter. He is barely recognizable. Hamas treated one of their own fellow Arabs and Muslims like a mere animal. This poor man is nothing but skin and bones, a living testimony to the unspeakable cruelty he endured at the hands of Hamas.

Al-Qadi, abducted on October 7 from a village south of Rahat, spent 326 agonizing days in captivity until, miraculously, the IDF rescued him in a heart-stopping operation. The full details of this operation remain shrouded in secrecy for security reasons, but the scale of its complexity is unimaginable.

IDF forces rescued him in the nick of time, but the shadow of his ordeal lingers—a horrifying reminder of the horrors that are still the terrifying reality for some 100 additional hostages still in captivity.

