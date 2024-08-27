Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

SKIN AND BONES: See How Hamas Treated Fellow Arab Hostage [FIRST IMAGES]


Kaid Farhan Al-Qadi, the 52-year-old Bedouin-Israeli rescued by the IDF from Gaza today, was photographed at Soroka Hospital shortly after being transferred there by military helicopter. He is barely recognizable. Hamas treated one of their own fellow Arabs and Muslims like a mere animal. This poor man is nothing but skin and bones, a living testimony to the unspeakable cruelty he endured at the hands of Hamas.

Al-Qadi, abducted on October 7 from a village south of Rahat, spent 326 agonizing days in captivity until, miraculously, the IDF rescued him in a heart-stopping operation. The full details of this operation remain shrouded in secrecy for security reasons, but the scale of its complexity is unimaginable.

IDF forces rescued him in the nick of time, but the shadow of his ordeal lingers—a horrifying reminder of the horrors that are still the terrifying reality for some 100 additional hostages still in captivity.



One Response

  1. Why are you surprised that they treated him this way? They would kill their own mother to serve the cause. We are dealing with crazy fanatics who must be eradicated like an infestation of lice

Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

TRAGEDY: BMG Rosh Chabura Rav Boruch Ber Ziemba Zt”l Drowns In Delaware

Atzeres Tefillah Being Held Monday Night In Flatbush For Harav Avraham Zucker Shlit”a, Critically Injured In Biking Accident

How Israel Recruits Gazan Informants Under The Nose Of Hamas

U.S. Has Delivered Over 50,000 Tons of Military Equipment to Israel Amid Ongoing Conflict

BOLD-FACED LIAR: Nasrallah Dubiously Claims IDF Didn’t Hit Any Hezbollah Launching Pads

NYT: Israel And US Pursuing Hamas Leader Yahya Sinwar In “Lopsided” Intelligence Effort

Iran Is Behind Terror Plots To Harm Jewish Targets In Central Asia

US Provided Israel Intel Support During Hezbollah’s Major Attack Last Night

Report: Another Attack On Israel Expected Within Days, Likely From Yemen

TEHILLIM: Rav Avrohom Zucker, Rosh Yeshiva Gedola Ohr Yisrael In Critical Condition

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network