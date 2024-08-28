Report: IDF Kills 4 Terrorists In Drone Strike On Syrian-Lebanese Border [Videos]

An Israeli drone strike on a car in Syria near the border with Lebanon killed four terrorists on Wednesday morning.

The car was traveling on the Beirut-Damascus highway when it was hit by the drone, setting the car on fire and killings its occupants.

Reuters reported that the strike killed one Hezbollah member and three Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terrorists.

PIJ terrorists from Syria have traveled in recent months to southern Lebanon, to fight against Israel with Hezbollah. Both terror groups are supported by Iran and transport terrorists, weapons and funds through the porous Syrian-Lebanese border.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)