Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Report: IDF Kills 4 Terrorists In Drone Strike On Syrian-Lebanese Border [Videos]


An Israeli drone strike on a car in Syria near the border with Lebanon killed four terrorists on Wednesday morning.

The car was traveling on the Beirut-Damascus highway when it was hit by the drone, setting the car on fire and killings its occupants.

Reuters reported that the strike killed one Hezbollah member and three Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terrorists.

PIJ terrorists from Syria have traveled in recent months to southern Lebanon, to fight against Israel with Hezbollah. Both terror groups are supported by Iran and transport terrorists, weapons and funds through the porous Syrian-Lebanese border.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

TRAGEDY STRIKES AGAIN: R’ Mordechai Boehm Z”L Niftar In Incident On The Delaware River

Freed Hostage: Hamas Tried Converting Me, Blackmailed Family For Money

U.S. Intelligence and Law Enforcement Alarmed by Recent Terror Attacks in Europe, NYPD Briefing Warns

IDF: 90% Of Hundreds Of Hezbollah Rockets And Drones Were Fired From Civilian Areas

Special Counsel Jack Smith Files New Indictment Against Donald Trump For Trying To Overturn 2020 Election

DRAMATIC FOOTAGE: See The Moments The IDF Rescued Hostage Qain Farhad Alkadi From A Hamas Tunnel

WHITE HOUSE: IRAN “READY AND POSITIONED” FOR ATTACK ON ISRAEL

JUDICIAL CLASH: Supreme Court Issues Ultimatum To Justice Minister

Rescued Hostage United With Baby Son: “He Ate Mainly Bread & Not Every Day”

SKIN AND BONES: See How Hamas Treated Fellow Arab Hostage [FIRST IMAGES]

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network