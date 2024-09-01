Netanyahu: “Whoever Murders Our Hostages Does Not Want A Deal”

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu released a video message on Sunday morning following the announcement earlier in the morning that the IDF had rescued the bodies of six hostages who were recently murdered by Hamas.

It should be noted that Netanyahu’s statements come after left-wing groups, who have conveniently forgotten that their protests encouraged Hamas to carry out their murderous plans, piggybacked on the tragic news to attack the government, blaming it for the lack of a hostage deal rather than blaming Hamas. Left-wing groups, including the Hostages and Missing Families Forum which represents the families of some of the hostages, have called to “shut down” the country in protest of the government and are urging the Histadrut and local politicians to call a general strike on Monday.

“This is a difficult day,” Netanyahu said. “The hearts of the entire nation are broken. Along with all the citizens of Israel, I was shocked to the depths of my soul by the terrible cold-blooded murder of six of our hostages: Carmel Gat, Eden Yerushalmi, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Alex Lubnov, Almog Sarusi, and Ori Danino, Zichronam L’Bracha. Hashem Yikom Damam.”

“Together with the entire nation, my wife and I share in the deep grief of the families. We all mourn with them. I would like to express my deep appreciation for our forces, the brave IDF soldiers and Shin Bet operatives who risk their lives for the return of our sons and daughters.

“I say to the Hamas terrorists who murdered our hostages and their leaders – your blood is on your heads. We will not rest and we will not be silent. We will hunt you down and make you accountable.

“We are fighting on all fronts against a cruel enemy who wants to murder us all. Just this morning the enemy murdered three police officers in Chevron. My wife and I send our heartfelt condolences to their families.

“We saw the unimaginable cruelty of the Hamas murderers on October 7 and we saw it again in the tunnels under Rafah. The fact that Hamas continues to commit atrocities like those they committed on October 7 obliges us to do everything so that it cannot commit these atrocities again.

“Citizens of Israel, our efforts to free our hostages continue all the time. Since December, Hamas has refused to carry out real negotiations. Three months ago, on May 27, Israel agreed to a hostage release deal with the full backing of the United States. Hamas refused. Even after the United States updated the outline of the deal on August 16 – we agreed, and Hamas again refused.

“These days, while Israel is conducting intensive negotiations with the mediators in a supreme effort to reach a deal, Hamas continues to adamantly refuse every proposal. Worse than that, at that very moment they murdered six of our hostages. Whoever murders hostages – does not want a deal.

“From our side, we are not relenting. The Israeli government is committed, and I am personally committed, to continue striving for a deal that will return all our hostages and guarantee our security and existence.”

Following the release of Netanyahu’s statements, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum called on Netanyahu to “stop blaming everyone and take responsibility for your failures.”

