CATSKILLS: Massive Fire Engulfs Kossoner Shul in Woodbourne, Sifrei Torah Safely Rescued [VIDEO & PHOTOS]

Woodbourne, Catskills: – Firefighters battled a large fire at the Kossener Shul on Riverside Drive in Woodbourne early Sunday morning, CATSKILL SCOOP REPORTED.

The blaze caused a collapse of the building which was caught on dramatic video footage below, but Bichasdei Hashem, no injuries have been reported. Quick-thinking individuals managed to safely remove the Sifrei Torah from the shul before the situation worsened.

The fire broke out as the summer season came to a close, with the camp already empty, minimizing the potential for casualties.

It was unknown what sparked the blaze.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)