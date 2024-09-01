WATCH: Sen. Lindsey Graham Calls On Biden-Harris To Take On Iran After Hostages’ Deaths

Senator Lindsey Graham called on President Biden and Israel to take decisive action against Iran after the brutal killing of six hostages by Hamas, including Israeli-American Hersh Goldberg-Polin. Speaking on ABC’s “This Week,” Graham expressed his heartbreak over the deaths and condemned Hamas, describing the group as “barbaric, religious Nazis” who “couldn’t care less about the hostages or the Palestinians.”

Graham urged the Biden administration to hold Iran accountable, asserting that Iran is the driving force behind Hamas. “If you want the hostages home, which we all do, you have to increase the cost to Iran,” he said. He also suggested targeting Iranian oil refineries if the remaining hostages are not released.

Graham also criticized Vice President Kamala Harris, accusing her of undermining U.S. foreign policy. He argued that her decision to boycott Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s address to Congress sent a signal to Hamas and Iran that “America really doesn’t have Israel’s back.” Graham labeled Harris a “wrecking ball” on foreign policy, pointing to her involvement in the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and her handling of border security as key failures.

“She’s been a wrecking ball on foreign policy,” Graham said. “It’s been the most incompetent administration I can remember on things that matter to the American people, your safety and your prosperity.”

Graham also addressed a reported incident at Arlington National Cemetery, where former President Trump participated in a wreath-laying ceremony honoring the 13 U.S. service members killed in the 2021 ISIS-K bombing during the Biden administration’s Afghanistan withdrawal. He stressed that the deaths were a result of the administration’s incompetence, which he believes has led to a rise in terrorism and the loss of U.S. deterrence on the global stage.

“Nobody in the world is afraid of Kamala Harris,” Graham added. “If you want to avoid more dead Americans, vote for Trump.”

