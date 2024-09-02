3 Israelis Injured, 1 Seriously, In Hezbollah Missile Attack On The Galil

Three Israelis were injured in a Hezbollah anti-tank guided missile attack on the Kfar Yuval area in northern Israel on Sunday evening.

One victim, a man in his 40s, was seriously injured. He was evacuated to Ziv Hospital in Tzfas but was later airlifted to Rambam Hospital in Haifa, which is better equipped to treat his injuries.

The two other victims were moderately injured and were hospitalized in Ziv.

Following the attack, the IDF revealed that one of the moderately wounded victims was an IDF reserve soldier who also serves on the Kfar Yuval security team.

Hezbollah also fired 30 rockets at Israel on Sunday at several areas but Baruch Hashem there were no injuries.

The IDF responded to the attack with artillery fire at southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah fire resumed on Monday morning and a missile scored a direct hit on a home on the moshav of Avivim. B’Chasdei Hashem, no one was injured but the house was heavily damaged.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)