Hezbollah fired a heavy rocket barrage at the Galil close to noon on Wednesday, triggering red alert sirens in a number of yishuvim.

Several rockets scored direct hits in Kiryat Shmona and Dishon, kindling fires and damaging property.

Some rockets fell in open areas, sparking fires, and others were intercepted by the Iron Dome. Firefighters are currently working to extinguish fires in several areas in Galil.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)