Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Man Sentenced To Prison For Thousands Of Harassing Calls To Congressional Offices


A former Maryland resident was sentenced on Tuesday to more than one year behind bars for making thousands of threatening and harassing telephone calls to dozens of congressional offices across the country, court records show.

Ade Salim Lilly’s telephone harassment campaign included approximately 12,000 telephone calls over the span of 19 months to more than 50 offices for members of Congress, according to prosecutors. They said Lilly threatened to kill a congressional staff member during one of the calls.

U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly sentenced Lilly to 13 months of incarceration followed by three years of supervised release, according to online court records.

Prosecutors recommended sentencing Lilly to 18 months of incarceration, arguing for a need to deter others from engaging in similarly threatening behavior. Capitol Police Chief J. Thomas Manger testified last year that threats against members of Congress had increased by approximately 400% over the previous six years.

“This is an election year, and more and more often, criticism of a political position or viewpoint crosses the First Amendment line and leads to true threats of violence,” prosecutors wrote. “The pervasive rise in threats against elected officials creates a real risk that expressions of violence will become normalized.”

Lilly pleaded guilty in May to two charges: one count of interstate communications with a threat to kidnap or injure and one count of making repeated telephone calls.

Lilly moved from Maryland to Puerto Rico during his harassment campaign, which lasted from roughly February 2022 until November 2023. He called one lawmaker’s Washington office more than 500 times over a two-day period in February 2023, prosecutors said.

(AP)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Benny Gantz: “Netanyahu Is Not A Murderer, Sinwar Is”

Former Labor MK: “We Hate Bibi More Than We Care About The Hostages”

Former Deputy Chief Of Staff To NY Gov. Hochul Arrested, Charged With Being Chinese Agent

Antisemite Jeremy Corbyn Forms Alliance with Pro-Palestinian MPs To Push For Israel Arms Embargo

7 Gedolei Yisroel To Embark On New Fundraising Missions to North And South America Amid Israeli Budget Cuts

URGENT TEFILLOS: Chassidim Driving To Reb Shayele Seriously Injured In Car Accident

PURE EVIL: 49-Kilo Car Bomb Was Planted To Blow Up School Bus Full Of Kids

ELIMINATED: Nukhba Terrorist Who Killed Father In Front Of Kids, Drank Coke As They Bled

3 Of The 6 Recently Murdered Hamas Hostages Were Set To Be Released In Hostage Deal

Hamas Threatens to Kill More Hostages if Israel Uses Military Force for Rescue

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network