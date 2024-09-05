Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Report: Sinwar Has Plans To Smuggle Himself And Hostages To Iran


A captured senior Hamas official has revealed a plan by Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar to smuggle himself, other leaders, and Israeli hostages through the Philadelphi Corridor to Sinai and eventually to Iran, according to a report by the Jewish Chronicle.

The plan was uncovered during the official’s interrogation by Israeli security forces and from documents seized last week, the same day the bodies of six murdered hostages were retrieved.

Sinwar allegedly believes Hamas’s end is near and seeks to escape to Iran. Therefore, Hamas is insisting on Israel withdrawing from the Philadelphi Corridor, which runs along the Egyptian border.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Netanyahu denied reports of a looming deal with Hamas, calling it a “false narrative.” He emphasized the importance of maintaining control over the Philadelphi Corridor, saying:

“It prevents Gaza from becoming this Iranian terror enclave again… and it’s also the way to prevent them from smuggling hostages… into Egypt, into the Sinai, where they could disappear, and then they’ll end up in Iran or in Yemen, and they’re lost forever.”

