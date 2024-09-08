TERROR IN ISRAEL: 3 Murdered In Shooting Attack At Allenby Crossing

Three Israelis were murdered in a shooting attack at the Allenby Bridge crossing on the Israeli-Jordanian border in the Jordan Valley on Sunday morning.

The shooting was carried out at the cargo terminal, used to transfer humanitarian aid trucks to Gaza. The victims, Israeli security forces working at the crossing, were critically injured. Paramedics were called to the scene and carried out resuscitation attempts on the victims and two helicopters were deployed to the border area to evacuate the victims to the hospital. However, after a short while, the MDA paramedics were forced to declare the deaths of the victims, all men in their 50s.

The terrorist, a truck driver who entered the crossing from Jordan, was neutralized at the scene.

An initial investigation of the attack revealed that the terrorist, a Jordanian truck driver, hid a weapon inside his truck. Immediately after crossing the border, he emerged from his vehicle before it was checked and opened fire at the security forces from close range.

Following the attack, the IDF said that there are suspicions that the truck is booby-trapped. Bomb sappers are working at the scene to rule out the possibility.

IDF forces are carrying out extensive searches in the area to rule out the presence of additional terrorists. and have set up blockades on nearby roads. The crossing has been closed until further notice.

The video below shows drivers and workers who were at the Allenby crossing during the attack being detained by Israeli security forces on suspicion of being connected to the attack.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)