“They Want To Kill Us All,” Netanyahu Says After Murderous Attack

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu spoke about the murderous terror attack that occurred on Sunday morning and the ongoing war with Israel’s enemies at the start of the weekly Cabinet meeting in Jerusalem later on Sunday.

“It’s a difficult day,” Netanyahu began. “A despicable terrorist murdered three of our citizens in cold blood at the Allenby Bridge Crossing. I extend, on behalf of the government and myself, condolences to the families of the victims.”

“We are surrounded by a murderous ideology led by Iran’s axis of evil. In recent days, despicable terrorists murdered six of our hostages and three Israeli police officers in cold blood. The murderers don’t distinguish between us; they want to murder us all until the last one—right and left, secular and religious, Jews and non-Jews.”

“When we stand together, our enemies can’t defeat us, and that’s why their main goal is to divide us and sow discord within us.”

“Last weekend, the German Bild newspaper published an official Hamas document revealing their plan of action: to create division among us, to wage psychological warfare on the families of the hostages, to exert internal and external political pressure on the Israeli government, to tear us apart from within, and to continue the war until further notice, until Israel is defeated.

“The vast majority of Israeli citizens are not falling for this Hamas trap. They know that we are wholeheartedly committed to achieving the goals of this war – to eliminate Hamas, to bring back all our hostages, to ensure that Gaza no longer poses a threat to Israel, and to safely return our residents from the north and south to their homes. We will stand together, hold on tightly to the sword of Dovid, and b’ezrat Hashem, we will win.”

Netanyahu concluded: “And one more statement, there are those who ask: ‘Will will always live by the sword?’ In the Middle East, there’s no eternity without the sword.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)