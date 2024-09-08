Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Iran Plotted To Assassinate Biden, Trump, Haley, FBI Documents Reveal


FBI documents made public by the office of Senator Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) show that Iran attempted to hire assassins to target several high-profile U.S. politicians, including President Joe Biden, former President Donald Trump, and former Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley.

“Bad actors are determined to wreak havoc on our country, and American political leaders across both parties are sitting squarely in the crosshairs,” Grassley said in a statement. “In this extraordinarily heightened threat environment, federal agencies ought to be laser-focused on building up public trust and reassuring the American people of their efforts to carry out their protective missions.”

The FBI report, which was originally unclassified and circulated on social media, has since been removed from Grassley’s website. However, Grassley’s office clarified that portions of the document were redacted, and that its disclosure falls under congressional oversight authority. According to the senator’s office, the U.S. Department of Justice acknowledged this oversight directly.

The FBI report allegedly describes how an Iranian agent had drawn a diagram on a whiteboard to instruct a would-be assassin on how to carry out the planned attack. Despite the serious nature of the plot, the FBI marked the document as unclassified and did not label it “for official use only” or “law enforcement sensitive.”

An FBI spokesperson responded to the disclosure, saying, “The FBI does not comment specifically on documents allegedly disclosed without authorization. Public disclosure about sensitive, ongoing national security investigations and potential cooperation from subjects is irresponsible and undermines the FBI’s ability to conduct thorough investigations and enforcement actions that keep Americans safe.”

The spokesperson further warned that such disclosures “put lives at risk, especially when you are dealing with an adversary like Iran.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



