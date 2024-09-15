NOT JUST IN GAZA: IDF Uncovers Terror Tunnel In Tulkarm [Video]

IDF forces discovered a terror tunnel near a hospital in the Palestinian city of Tulkarm in the northern Shomron last week.

The tunnel, which was found near a hospital, had an entrance and no exit. The IDF assesses that it was still under construction.

The IDF launched an investigation into the tunnel and upon completing it, will destroy the tunnel.

The discovery confirms the fears of residents of Israeli yishuvim near Tulkarm in the Hefer Valley and southern Sharon who repeatedly reported hearing the sounds of digging following the October 7 assault.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)